Letter to the Editor: Support truckers who keep stores stocked

Sunday's article (April 12, 2020) “Truckers warn supply chains in jeopardy” along with other recent articles related to volunteers sewing masks, 3D mask printing by local dentists and Coconino Community College, made me think of another possibility to help during this trying time.

Since Flagstaff is at the crossroads of I-17 and I-40, major trucking routes, would it be possible to supply truckers traveling along these routes with either homemade or some 3D-printed masks? Perhaps either deliver or allow volunteers to visit the truck stop at Little America or in Bellemont and provide donated masks to the truckers that stop.