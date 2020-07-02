Letter to the Editor: Support the mentally, emotionally wounded during pandemic

It is easy to be overwhelmed by the physical devastation the coronavirus has forced on us, and the facts are found every day in our media. What is just now beginning to be mentioned are the deep, justified concerns of mental- and emotional-health experts. The wounds and lasting scars left by our health crisis have yet to be adequately understood and addressed.

I only hope that our experiences during and after WWII will cause us to remember, when dealing with these new challenges, what we learned the hard way earlier this century, namely that "wounded warriors" do not just include those who suffered severe physical wounds. That could help us to more adequately recognize the needs of mentally and emotionally wounded and scarred victims of this pandemic.