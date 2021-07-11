Letter to the Editor: Support shown for Stand for Children

Cheers to the group “Stand for Children” featured in the Daily Sun on July 6. I was outraged that the Republicans in the legislature have found a way to nullify the referendum overwhelmingly passed by the voters to increase slightly the tax on the wealthy to provide much needed money for the schools. These legislators have demonstrated who they represent: the wealthy, now ready to receive the dollars the people voted to send to the schools.
I am eager to help the Stand for Children group collect the signatures they need to defeat the Stand for the Rich legislation. Would the Sun please print a way for people like me to join and help the group achieve its goals?
EDWARD M. WHITE
Flagstaff