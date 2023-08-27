Kudos to Jeff Goulden for his suggestion to name Picture Canyon after Jack Welch. It's not only a wonderful idea but there's probably not a more appropriate naming than what Jeff suggested.

When my wife and I first came to Flagstaff on a temporary basis and then retired here in 2007, we began to show up for Jack's FUTS group walks and participated in many over the years, one of which was through Picture Canyon that Jack at the time was passionate about preserving. That particular jaunt and the subsequent grassroots effort that Jack spearheaded showed us what one man's enthusiasm for and love of place was all about.