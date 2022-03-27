Letter to the Editor: Support shown for raise for CCC

The 3/22 front page article on the upcoming ballot measure (Proposition 438) to support Coconino Community College (CCC) was timely and factual. Early voting by mail will start soon for this May 17 election, which will have a single question on the ballot.

I urge everyone to vote "Yes" and here are two reasons why.

Reason No. 1: The property tax increase being requested is extremely modest in comparison to the other nine community college districts in Arizona. Approval of this ballot measure will put CCC's primary property tax rate at 0.7419 cents per $100 of limited property value. This comparison is straightforward: The average property tax rate for all 10 community college districts in Arizona is 1.7319 cents, with a range of 3.0954 (Graham) down to 0.7419 (Coconino, assuming we approve this ballot measure). Thus, our own community college will still have less than half the statewide average of taxpayers' support.

Reason No. 2: CCC provides affordable career and technical training degree and certificate programs. Their CCC2WORK offerings lead to degrees in 16 fields as varied as computer technology to alternative energy technician. Courses can also result in certificates in 24 fields -- all of which are in high demand in our community. Their CCC2UNIVERSITY offerings allow students to transfer CCC credits to four-year universities (NAU and ASU).

Bottom line: CCC is an essential institution in our community that deserves a raise. Approval of Proposition 438 will raise the property tax on a $300,000 home by $7.56 per month. We can afford it!

DAVID SPENCE, MD

Flagstaff

