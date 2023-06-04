I recently returned from a six-day camping trip in the North Kaibab National Forest. My two dogs and I had a spectacular time in one of my favorite forests. The North Kaibab is so beautiful and so full of wildlife. The area abounds with stands of old-growth “yellow belly” ponderosas at the lower elevations and fine fir forests at the higher elevations. I was hunting turkey. I had plenty that gobbled back at my calling, but I didn’t fill my tag. I saw about 100 deer as I was creeping through the forest and was shocked by chipmunks that ran across my legs as I was sitting as still as I could. A huge condor flew over me — maybe it thought I was carrion as I was sitting so still. I looked for morel mushrooms in the recent burn areas, but it was still a little early. I camp at the higher elevations closer to the Grand Canyon National Park amongst the firs and one of my favorite trees -- aspen -- that are changing colors by the end of September. I cherish my time in this treasured public land. The area surrounding the Grand Canyon is a special place that deserves to be preserved as a national monument.
People are also reading…
- Despite high costs, Butler/Beaver protected bike lanes will stay up for now in Flagstaff
- Dapper Dre gets back on his bike
- As Miller Fire appears subdued, attention turns to Volunteer Fire nearer Flagstaff
- Firefighters continue managing the Volunteer Fire
- Summit Health and Fitness closes its doors as final class offered
- Council approves recycling contract with City of Phoenix
- As Sen. Kelly visits impacted areas, Flagstaff crews race to build flood infrastructure
- Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu
- Coconino County deputies respond to nearly 1,000 calls for service on holiday weekend
- Archibeque pleads guilty to murder, child abuse in the starvation death of 6-year-old son
- Pawsitive changes: Coconino County Juvenile Court welcomes two facility dogs to team
- One dead, one injured, after three vehicle collision on Townsend Winona Road
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff swimmer selected for 2023 Western Zone Select Camp roster
- AZ senator who spearheaded QAnon-linked COVID hearing spread QAnon online
- Ask a Ranger: Walnut Canyon biodiversity examined thoroughly
The proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument includes 1.1 million acres around and adjoining Grand Canyon National Park that would preserve and protect these unique natural and cultural resources. As a retired anthropologist and archaeologist, I value the abundant cultural resources that would be protected with the monument designation. Part of the monument designation makes the 20-year mining moratorium established in 2008 permanent while also prohibiting new uranium mining. Springs, creeks and the Colorado River would clearly benefit from this while also helping habitat for the thousands of plants and animals that inhabit the area.
Now is the time to protect the area surrounding the Grand Canyon. Please join tribal leaders, Rep. Raúl Grijalva and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in urging President Biden to safeguard this exceptional gem of ours.
WOLF GUMERMAN
Board Member, Friends of Flagstaff Area National Monuments
Board Member, Arizona Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Money Supply
- Economy
- Recession
- Laura Jo West
- Sun
- Interest
- Departure
- Hydrography
- Rio
- De
- The City
- Tour
- Coordinator
- Event
- Water Feature
- Education System
- Quality Of Life
- Deficit
- Stock Exchange
- Healthcare
- Rep
- Shutdown
- Plea
- Citizen
- Catastrophe
- License
- Equity
- Debate
- Word
- Ad
- Linguistics
- Folks
- Definition
- Critical Thinking
- Alert
- Carbon Dioxide
- Power Plant
- Tesla
- Electricity
- Ev
- Cholla
- Toyota Rav4
- Far Left
- Democrat
- High Rise
- Structures
- Preservation
- Kevin Dobbe
- Finger-pointing
- Growth
- Recommendation
- Blame
- Biden
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Gas
- Lindstedt
- California
- Power Grid
- State
- Plant
- Co2
- Chemistry
- Vehicle
- Pearson
- Construction
- Solar Panel
- Future
- Personnel
- Proposition
- Apple
- Level Playing Field
- Market
- Forum
- Funding
- Participant
- Under The Bus
- Scrutiny
- God
- Bus
- Phrase
- Accident
- Bison
- Herd
- Utah
- Martin
- Walkway
- Miranda Terwilliger
- Rim
- Behavior
- Sean Golightly
- Estimate
- Ignorance
- Trait
- Mitt Romney
- Spectacle
- Electronics
- Singing
- Smart Dorothy
- Fairy Tale
- Amplifier
- Straw Man
- Scheme
- Individual
- Fraud
- Public Education
- Sean Golliher
- History
- Class
- Shortage
- Street Sweeper
- Street
- Sidewalk
- Trash Pickup
- Endeavor
- Piling
- Bulk
- Pamphlet
- Reader
- Burden
- Struggle
- Right Wing
- Declaration Of Independence
- Personhood
- A. Single
- Agenda Item
- Democratic Party
- Immigrant
- Infrastructure
- Ticket
- Denial
- Wastewater
- Bond
- Ownership
- Authority
- Councilmember Aslan
- Social Services
- Austin Aslan
- Support
- Fire Department
- Drive
- November
- Petition
- Peter
- Sailing
- Purina
- Bottling Co.
- Jeronimo Vasquez
- Coconino Hispanic Advisory Council
- Leadership
- Retention
- Nation
- Jobs Act
- Position
- National Leader
- Flagstaff Arts Council
- Attorney's Office
- Businessman
- Passion
- Arizona Daily
- Newspapers
- Coverage
- Media
- Paper
- Edition
- Fellow Citizen
- Quality
- Means
- Conviction
- Liberty
- Experiment
- Independence
- Kyle Nitschke
- Theresa Hatathlie
- Switzer Canyon
- Zoning Commission
- Firearm
- Study
- Permit
- Shot
- Miranda Sweet
- Twin
- Fundraising
- Youth
- Impact
- Attorney General
- Zoning
- Availability
- Illegal
- Pandemic
- Rob Wilson
- Human Beings
- Hate
- Politician
- Attack Ad
- Creator
- Wave
- Use
- State Government
- David Hayward
- Council Member
- Civility
- Mark Kelly
- Risk
- Armed Forces
- Forgiveness
- Student Loan
- White House
- Mood
- Inflation Rate
- South Korea
- Response
- Write-in Candidate
- Regina Salas
- Two-way Street
- Run
- Doubt
- Ken Linck
- Cof Stormwater Fee
- Fund
- Schultz Creek
- Option 2
- Stormwater
- Physiology
- Heart
- Food
- Last Thing
- Kid
- Telescope
- Column
- Astronomy
- Schindler
- Percival
- Michael Byers
- Information
- Pathway
- Healing
- Wetland
- World Leader
- Restoration
- Attendee
- Anxiety
- Chris Etling
- Christmas Present
- Printing
- Story
- Championship
- Basketball
- Lot
- Kari Lake
- Disaster
- Lawsuit
- Professional
- Government
- Ministries
- Viewpoint
- Bill Of Rights
- Provision
- Minimum Wage
- Doug Ducey
- Arizona Democratic Party
- Kirsten Sinema
- Arizona Republican Party
- Criminal Justice
- Criminal Law
- Grant
- Health And Human Services
- Challenge
- Breakfast
- Humane Board Of Directors
- Findlay Toyota
- Lawyer
- Party Politics
- Contribution
- Hospitals
- Job Market
- The Economy
- Weapons
- Roads And Traffic
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Revenue Services
- Technical Terminology
- Mines
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- School Systems
- Trade
- Banking
- Non-criminal Law
- Business And Commercial Law
- Postal Service
- Government Departments And Ministries
- Business
- Construction Industry
- Institutions
- City Planning
- Trains
- Welfare
- Ethics
- Ichthyology
- Watercraft And Nautical Navigation
- Fashion
- Sports
- Tennis
- Acoustics
- Geology
- Social Science
- Computer Processors
- Mathematics
- Games And Toys
- Biology
- Naval Forces
- Public Financing
- Forestry
- Ornithology
- Sculpture
- Architecture
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!