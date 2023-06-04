I recently returned from a six-day camping trip in the North Kaibab National Forest. My two dogs and I had a spectacular time in one of my favorite forests. The North Kaibab is so beautiful and so full of wildlife. The area abounds with stands of old-growth “yellow belly” ponderosas at the lower elevations and fine fir forests at the higher elevations. I was hunting turkey. I had plenty that gobbled back at my calling, but I didn’t fill my tag. I saw about 100 deer as I was creeping through the forest and was shocked by chipmunks that ran across my legs as I was sitting as still as I could. A huge condor flew over me — maybe it thought I was carrion as I was sitting so still. I looked for morel mushrooms in the recent burn areas, but it was still a little early. I camp at the higher elevations closer to the Grand Canyon National Park amongst the firs and one of my favorite trees -- aspen -- that are changing colors by the end of September. I cherish my time in this treasured public land. The area surrounding the Grand Canyon is a special place that deserves to be preserved as a national monument.