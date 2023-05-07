My father has suffered from cancer for a long time, and I have taken on the role of serving as his primary caregiver. I have been with him every step of the way, through each of the challenging decisions we have had to make.

This journey has made me have a deeper appreciation for the need for quality access to medical care. Patients like my father need our nation’s scientists and researchers to continue working toward finding new breakthrough treatments or even a cure for cancers and other terminal diseases.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration has made is a priority to focus on price-setting policies that could further harm medication development. There are other ways we can lower the out-of-pocket costs for patients without curbing the hope of new treatments and cures for people like my dad.

One place to start is by regulating pharmacy benefit managers. Pharmacy benefit managers pocket rebates that manufacturers issue instead of passing them back to patients. Even worse, these middlemen can deny access to certain medications and treatments.

Right now, the HELP Copays Act has been recently introduced to address these issues and ensure that pharmacy benefit managers put patients first. This bipartisan legislation should not be difficult to implement, and there really is no excuse to let pharmacy benefit managers continue to manipulate the medical market for their own profits.

I am looking to our senators and representatives in Washington to ensure this legislation passes and to stand for patients like my dad.

Sincerely,

JAMES SPADAFORE

Flagstaff