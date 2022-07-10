Letter to the Editor: Support shown for Mayor Deasy

Here’s why I support Mayor Deasy.

Paul is the kind of guy that goes to the Flagstaff Symphony, gives a speech, then heads to a punk show at the Monte V and helps contain the mosh pit. He’s at a gala fundraiser with all the fancy people then wakes up to go cliff jumping. He’ll meet with congress members and generals then head downtown to play mandolin on the street corner with random musicians and dance with his kids in Heritage Square.

Political candidates always like to talk about experience. The experience I care about isn’t a bullet point on a resume. It’s experience with the people, experience with life and the arts, experience with what Flagstaff really is, from the symphony to the mosh pits.

I grew up with both Paul and Amethyst, and believe that they are what our small town embodies. I truly feel that Paul is the best representation of Flagstaff, as is a capable candidate for our mayor in coming election.

LINDSEY DeSTEFANO

Flagstaff