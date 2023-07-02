I have been thinking about a recent article in the Arizona Daily Sun about a school board meeting concerning rebuilding Marshall school. It was clear that the board had sought and considered community input. The discussion brought forth reasons like the cost of upgrading, the fact that the school is in a 100-year flood plain and the cost to the district (and thus taxpayers) of keeping the middle school in current use. The board was considering three possibilities; building on the site of Marshall school, building at the site of the old Flagstaff Middle School, or buying a new property and building there. Although building issues might be easier in a new site, the board decided to keep Marshall in the neighborhood, because that was extremely important to the community. After reading the article I felt as though I really understood the issues at hand, and how the board was working though them in an open manner.