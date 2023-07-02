I have been thinking about a recent article in the Arizona Daily Sun about a school board meeting concerning rebuilding Marshall school. It was clear that the board had sought and considered community input. The discussion brought forth reasons like the cost of upgrading, the fact that the school is in a 100-year flood plain and the cost to the district (and thus taxpayers) of keeping the middle school in current use. The board was considering three possibilities; building on the site of Marshall school, building at the site of the old Flagstaff Middle School, or buying a new property and building there. Although building issues might be easier in a new site, the board decided to keep Marshall in the neighborhood, because that was extremely important to the community. After reading the article I felt as though I really understood the issues at hand, and how the board was working though them in an open manner.
Compare this to the discussion around moving our hospital. I haven’t heard similar discussion from the city council or the hospital board about how the current location is important to the community. Like the school, we need to know about costs and trade-offs, and we need to know about how the move will affect the town, local neighborhoods and businesses. Because this is one of the biggest and most expensive projects in Flagstaff and will change the direction of growth and our budget for years to come, I support the referendum put forth by Flagstaff Community First to let Flagstaff voters have a say on the rezoning for NAH.
KATHY FLACCUS
Flagstaff
