FALA is a miracle. An alternative arts school in trailers has existed in the State of Arizona for over 25 years! Considering the state of education in AZ, politics, low funding, constantly moving hoops that schools are thrown, it is amazing that the school was allowed to exist at all. Karen Butterfield’s concept of this vision: an arts school collaborating with MNA and The Peaks senior living community proved too ambitious, even for Flagstaff. FALA kept going.

While I taught at FALA for 16 years, the school had at least 10 different administrators. This delicate experiment has never been about the administration, but about the students, experimentation, learning, a community for students wishing to explore the arts early. Our job was to give students the best resources, time and opportunities to explore that we possibly could, then get out of the way and let them fly.

There is no way to count the hours that FALA students have contributed in their service learning. Countless FALA students are now professionals, leaders in their passions: actors, singers, dancers, artists, administrators, teachers, thinkers, scientists, writers, social servants, designers of the future. They have done this not because of the adults responsible for their education at FALA, but in spite of us, in spite of our inability to provide them with resources, in spite of the compromises made required to keep the school alive.

FALA has been an incubator for creativity in this town as well as sanctuary for students that were “different,” bullied in other schools. The world is becoming much more colorful and inclusive, echoing the vision of this flawed, magical experiment. Do we need a place for students like this in Flagstaff? Absolutely. The world needs this type of passionate, creative, problem solving space in order to survive.

Art is a mirror of life. It’s messy. It’s hard. I hope the greater Flagstaff community continues to offer and support this type of education. To FALA students, co-collaborators, who have participated in the hope of this school and are continuing to do the Sisyphean task of creating, THANK YOU.

LESLIE PTAK BAKER

Flagstaff

