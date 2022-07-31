 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Support shown for efforts behind Grand Canyon Protection Act

Letters

On Thursday, July 21, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee considered and offered amendments on the Grand Canyon Protection Act (GCPA), S. 387, a bill that will protect about 1 million acres of public land surrounding Grand Canyon National Park from uranium mining. Sportsmen groups have long advocated for the passage of this legislation. Wildlife, fisheries and the water that supports us are not partisan issues. Uranium mining near the Grand Canyon is unacceptable given the best science available and the known risks to our natural resources, the economy of northern Arizona and the communities that depend on the Colorado River. Even though the committee vote was 10-10, I am grateful for Sen. Kelly and Sen. Sinema’s leadership in advancing S. 387. Despite the partisan vote outcome in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the GCPA is supported by Arizona sportsmen and women across the aisle to advance this responsible approach to permanently protect 1 million acres and preserve one of our nation’s most diverse ecosystems.

ROBERT REES

Flagstaff

