The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument would add long-sought and broadly supported protections for 1.1 million acres of public land adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest, including a permanent ban on new uranium mining that would protect the watershed along the Colorado River from contamination.

Given the toxic history of uranium mining in this region, I commend the leadership of the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition calling on this administration to enact the wishes of millions of people hoping to preserve the beauty of this idyllic landscape. We cannot undo the toxic history that's been left in this region, but we can prevent new contamination.

National monuments are a flexible type of designation, with proclamations often written to ensure continued state management of fish and wildlife, and to provide a variety of uses, including habitat improvements and hunting and fishing access.

The proposed 1.1 million-acre national monument includes both Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands. These agencies would continue to manage this landscape as multi-use if designated a national monument. This national monument proposal is broadly supported by Arizonans across party lines and has long been a priority for sportsmen and sportswomen in the state.

After multiple attempts to pass the Grand Canyon Protection Act in Congress, the legislation stalled in the Senate despite strong support from Arizona’s congressional delegation. If the president utilizes the Antiquities Act, the national monument proposal would swiftly add permanent protections to the Grand Canyon region, preventing further contamination of water supplies and ensuring quality hunting and fishing opportunities for future generations.

This is some of Arizona’s finest wildlife habitat and one of our nation’s most iconic landscapes, so permanent protection from uranium mining while prioritizing outdoor recreation is the right thing to do. It honors the perspectives of the tribal coalition, allows multiple uses and access, is consistent with management of the adjacent North Kaibab Game Preserve, and ultimately ensures that the area will be enjoyed by all types of outdoor recreation by future generations.

ROBERT REES

Flagstaff