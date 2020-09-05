Letter to the Editor: Support mayoral candidates who can be trusted

It’s very disappointing that Councilmember Odegaard would use his answer to the Arizona Daily Sun candidate question “Why should voters trust you?” to mislead the public by implying he supported the increase in the minimum wage while his opponent for mayor didn’t. Anyone who follows City Hall knows he’s wrong. The fact is that Mr. Deasy supported the Fight for $15 and since the voters passed the initiative in 2016, he worked hard to prevent the repeal in November 2018.
The fact is that Councilman Odegaard never supported the increase in the minimum wage in the first place in November 2016, and he voted for the unsuccessful repeal in November 2018. It’s ironic that Mr. Odegaard’s candidate answer to question #8 shows exactly why he shouldn’t be trusted. He seems to want to take credit for things he didn’t actually do and twists the facts about things he didn’t do. I don’t appreciate him misleading the public again. We need a mayor who gets the facts straight and is honest with the public.
JENNIFER CARTER
Flagstaff
