Letter to the Editor: Support local businesses with gift card purchases

We all have at least two things to worry about these days: getting sick from COVID-19 and the economy. I am 78 and have asthma, so I am staying home and very lucky that I have kind neighbors who will do grocery shopping for me.

I worry about local businesses and the folks who work for them. So I am suggesting that you purchase gift cards from your favorite restaurants. This gives them some income they wouldn't have otherwise and you can use them when this is all over. It would help if our restaurants would make this easy by putting a way to purchase gift cards on their websites. And other local businesses could do this too.