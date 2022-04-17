Letter to the Editor: Support given to Daggett in decision to make move for mayor

I agree with a recent letter writer that it is indeed unfortunate and frustrating that we're in a situation where we are facing fewer candidates than open Council positions. A review of the Feb. 8 Council meeting video demonstrates that Becky Daggett is on the record supporting a change in the candidate signature requirement.

I have known Becky for over 15 years and have marveled at her fierce, unselfish, tireless dedication to Flagstaff and its citizens as she has taken on countless campaigns and projects to make our town a better place. I’m grateful that Becky responded to many requests for her to run for mayor. There was a clear need for a candidate with her temperament, skills and experience. She has reluctantly sacrificed her seat as vice mayor, a role in which she has already shown remarkable leadership, because state law requires that she resign this position in order to run for mayor. She has now stepped up to bring her ability to listen, skill for collaboration and vast experience to the mayor’s office.