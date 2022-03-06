 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Support for Ukraine leads to support for democracy

The contrast between the events of January 6th and the Ukrainian conflict could not be more stark. I am grateful to the Ukrainian people for showing us what real patriotism looks like. Their bravery, tenacity and commitment to freedom are an example for us all.

This is 1939 revisited. We need to support Ukraine to the fullest extent possible, even if it means higher inflation, higher gas prices and higher taxes for us. By comparison, these are small sacrifices to support democracy.

BETTY BROWN

Flagstaff

