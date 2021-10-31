Letter to the Editor: Support for Build Back Better

I agree totally that 1) We need affordable childcare and universal preschool; 2) We need unprecedented efforts to combat climate change and create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs; 3) We need more affordable healthcare for millions of Americans and more affordable drugs; 4) We need to rebuild our infrastructure (Arizona roads are the worst in the west!); and 5) We need to bring down costs and rebuild the middle class by investing in affordable housing, high quality education, and a fairer progressive tax system.
We have Democratic Senator who is afraid to tax the rich and corporations to pay for all these benefits and is blocking their progress in the Senate. She doesn't belong in the Democratic party! We need the Voting Rights Act to protect our voting rights and vote her out!
SALLIE KLADNIK
Flagstaff