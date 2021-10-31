Letter to the Editor: Support for Build Back Better

I agree totally that 1) We need affordable childcare and universal preschool; 2) We need unprecedented efforts to combat climate change and create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs; 3) We need more affordable healthcare for millions of Americans and more affordable drugs; 4) We need to rebuild our infrastructure (Arizona roads are the worst in the west!); and 5) We need to bring down costs and rebuild the middle class by investing in affordable housing, high quality education, and a fairer progressive tax system.