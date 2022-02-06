Letter to the Editor: Support for Biden given after seeing latest achievements

President Biden is doing a good job. The economy just had its largest growth in GDP since 1984. Workers now have the upper hand. Unemployment is 3.9%. Wages have increased by 4.7%. Many Republicans dispute the health of the economy pointing to inflation. Yet it is supply chain issues and OPEC greed that has increased caused much of the rise in prices.

Our president has attempted to limit infection and death from COVID-19 with vaccine mandates and public measures. However he has been confronted at every turn by a variety of governors, including Ducey. It is completely inaccurate to blame President Biden for a higher death rate in the United States during this pandemic. Those states that opposed masks and vaccines need to be held accountable for their obstructionist rhetoric and actions such as De Santis from Florida and Abbott from Texas.

Despite disagreements concerning the economy and the management of the pandemic, we all need to put country over party. What both Republicans and Democrats need to recognize is the danger that the former president poses to the survival of American democracy. He is delusional and wrong in his discussion of 1887 Electoral Count Act. Vice President Mike Pence was correct in his assessment that he did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election.

It is time to unite against the former president in his obsession with his loss in the last election. President Biden won by seven million votes. There was no fraud found in the election. Details from meetings with lawyers throughout the country (Memos show roots of Trump's focus on Jan. 6 and alternate electors, 2/2/22, NY Times) show he tried to overturn the election. Let’s follow the evidence. If the former broke the law, he needs to go to jail and never be allowed to run for president or any other elected office again. It’s time to close the chapter on one of the most divisive periods in American history.

GREGORY JARRIN

Whiteriver

