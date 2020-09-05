Letter to the Editor: Support Blackman and Barton in this year's election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The balance of power in the Arizona House rests with voters in Flagstaff and the rest of Legislative District 6. I hope my neighbors join me in supporting two veteran and successful lawmakers – Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton.

Blackman is currently in the House and Barton is a longtime legislator who took some time off and wants to reclaim her House seat. Both of them have been a fighter for the taxpayers during their tenures in politics.

Blackman has also been a champion of prison reform to find alternatives to incarceration to find ways to save money in our $1 billion prison system. He wants some non-violent convicted felons given alternatives to expensive prison cells without sacrificing public safety. That’s something we can all get behind. Barton was the chairwoman of the agricultural and rural committee that ensured she was looking out for our interests rather than the metropolis of Maricopa County. Both Walter and Brenda have always supported small business, which is so important to our district. Both Walter and Brenda have strong personal ethics and solid values. That too is important to district 6 voters.

The two opponents, one Democrat and one independent, have been big government advocates, seeking to increase our taxes and infringe on our rights. That's not what the voters of district 6 want.