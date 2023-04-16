For many years, the Arizona Legislature has refused to address a crucial issue for our rural communities — the management of our groundwater supply. In Coconino County, and in Flagstaff, we have no groundwater management laws, and therefore we have no ability to manage, or protect our water, or consider water availability when making zoning or community development decisions.

Unfortunately, more than 80% of Arizona, mostly rural Arizona, is excluded from the current Arizona groundwater law. As such, rural Arizona is faced with the dilemma of not being able to manage their own groundwater. The unwritten rule appears to be whomever has the deepest well or longest straw gets the water. Unfortunately, the inability to manage our groundwater means we cannot adequately plan for our present or future. It robs rural Arizona of our economic stability, and the ability to make the right decisions for families, communities, and lands.

Therefore, it is essential that the state Legislature immediately act and pass legislation that provides communities with the ability to manage their own water issues and guide their own fate. We simply cannot wait until the wells run dry and we are left without safe, clean, and reliable drinking water before we find a solution.

I am encouraged that Gov. Katie Hobbs and many state legislators seem to understand the importance of addressing water as an integral part of Arizona’s future and the importance of rural Arizona managing its future sustainability and water needs. We need leadership to overhaul Arizona’s groundwater management laws and provide rural Arizona a seat at the table with local control and the tools necessary to address this vital issue.

Rural counties, acting in partnership with our stakeholders and others that recognize the need for rural groundwater management, have introduced the Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas Bill (SB 1306/HB 2731). The mirror bills address the need for rural groundwater management and include an opt-in provision for local water management while ensuring a locally adaptable approach by placing rural counties in the driver’s seat to make their own decisions. The bill includes support by the Arizona Department of Water Resources to assist local government with its decision making. Unfortunately, rural groundwater management legislation has been proposed during every legislative session since 2017 and has never received the courtesy of even one public committee hearing in either the House or the Senate.

This session continues the untenable status quo. SB 1306/HB 2731 did not receive a hearing in their committees this session. The only viable path forward in this legislature is through the strike-everything amendment process in which bills that are still moving through the process can be amended with an entirely new idea.

I urge the Legislature to pass the bill, this year! There is more work to be done on groundwater legislation and this bill will help ensure future sustainability and resource management and put our counties in charge of our own future.

PATRICE HORSTMAN

District 1 Supervisor

Board of Supervisors