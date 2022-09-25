 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Supervisor says affordable housing key to a vibrant city

Most people were not fortunate enough to move to Flagstaff decades ago when many of us where able to afford the purchase of our homes. While our beautiful mountain town offers many amenities, affordable housing is not one of them. The lack of housing for our young people, teachers, police, fire personnel, small business owners, and so many others threatens our city’s future. To be a vibrant, diverse and inclusive Flagstaff, we must tackle this affordable housing crisis. Proposition 442 provides a viable plan to create affordable housing without raising our primary property tax. It is a proven way to provide housing opportunities. So let’s support our city’s future! Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 442.

PATRICE HORSTMAN

Chair, Coconino County Board of Supervisors

2200 N Marion Drive, Flagstaff , Az 86001 phorstman@coconino.az.gov

