Letter to the Editor: Students stuck in leases another stain on student housing

I was dismayed to read in the Sunday, Aug. 16, paper about the difficulty that students caught in the pandemic are having in breaking or even modifying their leases with our private student apartment complexes. There has been a lot of grief in Flagstaff in how these complexes have changed our city. This is an example of how they have changed the character as well as the appearance of our city.

The Jack, formerly The Hub, needs to make modifications to their rules for the international students who now can't attend NAU; as well as for the family whose finances now can't afford the lease, who found four substitute renters that The Jack wouldn't allow to take over their son's lease, but instead created new ones for the new renters.

The property managers need to make some compromises in their "rules" to mitigate the crisis that we are in and to show empathy to its victims. They are not representing Flagstaff well.

SALLIE KLADNIK

Flagstaff

