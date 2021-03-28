Letter to the Editor: Student who started small is thinking big

Over the past two years, I’ve been heavily involved with registering students to vote and I’ve realized how the political efficacy that was present in the youth of many past generations before my generation has become nearly obsolete. Even with this past election showing record high voting statistics for those 18 to 25, a lot of individuals who had been invested in politics during the election cycle have now become stagnant and are no longer taking action. Even in the age of COVID, where volunteering and canvassing are not realistic for many, a community’s purchasing power has been overwhelmingly overlooked.

A common phrase amongst my generation is “there is no ethical consumption under late-stage capitalism.” Although this statement has been able to help me cope with the fact that the most accessible products to me often come packaged with human rights violations, this phrase often ignores the effects that our money can have. Especially now, advertisements permeate our existence, both on social media and the campuses we attend for school. Being able to ignore the push of these colorful displays often proves difficult when products may make us feel connected to one another, however the mass movements of prior generations should be a motivator for individuals my age to put their money where their mouth is.