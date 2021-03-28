Letter to the Editor: Student hopes to turn 'mosquito’s buzz' into raucous over environment ethics

As a resident of Flagstaff I have often felt proud of our city and our efforts towards sustainability. We live in a city full of people who care, and care deeply, about our earth and all of its creatures.

Even still, I knew there was always going to be room for improvement. Two months ago, one of my classes at Northern Arizona University began a project where we each adopted new sustainable life habits, and on a whim I chose to attempt to eat locally grown foods. Through this I became aware of a blind spot in our city’s sustainability: our grocery stores.

In many of the major grocery stores in this city there is no easy way of knowing where our produce comes from. Not knowing where our food is grown not only fosters a disconnect between ourselves and the natural world, but it also has the potentially chilling side effect of increased carbon emissions. As food is transported across the country to stock our shelves, massive amounts of CO2 are released into our atmosphere. Logically, it stands to reason that food from local farmers has less distance to travel, but how are we supposed to know which produce is coming from local sources if there is so much obscurity within the produce sections of our major grocers?