Letter to the Editor: Strong leadership at local level crucial for longtime resident

I am a retired health care professional and health-care educator who has lived in Flagstaff for 25 years. We in Flagstaff are in a time where strong and fair-minded leadership is needed more than ever before. Our community is facing many challenges, including a state government that does not believe in local decision making and regulation. Our state leaders and representatives do not listen to us, nor respect our Flagstaff community values such as inclusiveness, consideration of different viewpoints, and protection of our natural resources and our climate. This makes our local elections exceptionally important. I am supporting Becky Daggett for mayor because she brings us experienced leadership and grace under pressure. She is a visionary leader who has served our community with integrity for many years, most recently as vice mayor. Her numerous qualities central to serving our community well include collaboration, relationship-building, problem-solving, and strategic planning and action.
Becky is immensely experienced to serve as Flagstaff’s next mayor. As a proven and tested leader, she will inspire us to take action to serve our community and will always act with our best interests at heart. Becky Daggett has earned my trust as the leader we need. I urge you to support her as the next mayor of Flagstaff.
ANNE HART
Flagstaff
