Letter to the Editor: Story about Dugan well worth digging into

I wish to commend Sam McManis for his brilliant and important feature, "A punch that still resonates," in Sunday's paper. His story of the 1963 Flagstaff basketball team fracas regarding student-athlete James Dugan highlights how racial issues still resonate today in our communities.

McManis allowed the community to learn about Flagstaff High School Principal Tony Cullen and his efforts to rescind Dugan's suspension as an example to today's students.

McManis reached out to Flagstaff and Prescott coaches and players who witnessed the event and deftly portrayed the racial climate then and now. He contacted James Dugan, 74, now living in New York to understand the consequence of the actions of the AIA.

I was pleased to read that the editor of the Daily Sun in 1963 defended Dugan in a front-page column. I am heartened and grateful today for my hometown paper and for Sam McManis, an all-around talented asset to the Daily Sun.

NANCY SCHENEMAN-BREHM

Flagstaff

