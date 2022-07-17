Letter to the Editor: Still plenty to do at local level when it comes to climate

I just took a tour at the fantastic Arboretum of Flagstaff today with my dad, whose age we compared to the Bristolcone pine trees and quaking aspen roots, and the docent mentioned her disappointment that Flagstaff didn't have an adequate composting program for the mounds of pine tree needles that fall off and are collected around the city each year. That surprised me given Flagstaff's outstanding leadership on climate with its state- and country-leading carbon neutrality goal of 2030. Conscientious composting of all organics helps reduce methane emissions, methane being one of the most potent greenhouse gases. As we know with all the horrific wildfires and ever-worsening future of water scarcity in the Southwest, reducing our climate emissions as soon as possible is essential for a healthy future. Let’s see Flagstaff step it up with a robust composting program and continue to lead the way on vital climate action.
ANDY SHRADER
