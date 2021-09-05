Letter to the Editor: Still much to mull when it comes to NAH move

It appears Northern Arizona Healthcare intends to create a mini-Anthem “health village” development between the Fort Tuthill County Park & Fairgrounds and the city.

Rehabilitation, ambulatory care and nursing care facilities have populated McMillan Mesa recently. A veterans home is currently under construction and Guardian Air operates from its new facility on the mesa. Switzer Canyon has outpatient surgery facilities at a quick ambulance ride to the hospital. Does NAH propose to abandon the doctor’s offices, healthcare providers and surgery centers that have committed to the area next to Flagstaff Medical Center, including medical offices housed in NorthStar, attached to the hospital?

Several Zoom presenters stated NAH “could do what it wanted with a Conditional Use Permit,” but were working within the Planning and Zoning process. They stated “community members, neighbors and others” would be part of the process.

Will the land be annexed to Flagstaff to allow NAH to access city services such as water and sewer? Otherwise, it will suck up the water from the local aquifer. Surrounding small subdivisions obtain water from wells and use septic systems. How will NAH protect the water sources? Does it propose to construct a dedicated sewage treatment plant?