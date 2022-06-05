Letter to the Editor: Still hope that Republicans take different stance on gun legislation

Could it be that the massacre in Uvalde is the tipping point against gun violence? Should we dare be hopeful that finally there will be action for gun safety?

I still have some hope that we can get real legislation from D.C. If we don't, it is proof of what we've known for a while, and what I've said for years: Republicans don't care. As long as they get their payoffs from the NRA, they can stay in power. It does not seem to matter that they ignore what the majority of Americans want.

But maybe, just maybe, the horror in Uvalde has reached enough people in both parties to make a real difference this time. We must demand, by any democratic means possible, that our Congress show some "gunsense" and fight for reasonable gun laws -- not 18-year-olds buying AR-15s and 1,900 rounds of ammunition. Protect us in our schools, churches, malls, theatres, workplaces and parks.

As for us, we have the vote. With this privilege, we can rid our government of those who are destroying our communities. It’s about the guns!

SUE STROBEL

Save Our Children From Gun Violence

Flagstaff

