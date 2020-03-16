Letter to the Editor: State leaders need to take decisive actions

The time for action in Arizona is now before the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms our healthcare facilities. In 1917, the mortality was lower in areas that closed schools before the Spanish Flu infected its residents. It would seem logical that doing the same in Arizona would be beneficial now.

In Winslow, spring break is this week, March 16-20. Children will be out of school anyway. There is no reason to have them return to school on March 23,2020, no matter what the data says at that time.

I urge our political leaders, public health institutions and our educational administrators to be bold in Arizona. Take decisive actions to protect your constituents. Do not wait for direction from the CDC. They have been behind the curve the entire way. We are lacking leadership at the federal level. It will be up to our local leaders in our schools and city halls to show us the way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Close our schools and suspend all gatherings larger than 100 people in all of Arizona to help stem the spread of this virus. Act now before the window of opportunity closes. Protect our elderly and other vulnerable people from this virus by reducing its spread.