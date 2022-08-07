Letter to the Editor: Star Chasers say thanks for 1st season

As we wrapped up our inaugural Star Chasers season this past weekend, we looked back at the last two months and thought about what a great time we had in Flagstaff! What stood out were all of the people we met that helped us put a team on the field at Coconino High School over the last seven weeks. The Coconino baseball program was key, as they shared their facility on a daily basis; thank you Panther players, Coach Vesely, Coach Siffling and athletic director Eric Freas. The host families that housed over half of our players were so generous, inviting the players into their homes and providing a "home away from home" for the summer. Thank you to David Merrell and Jason Cureton of the Continental and West Flagstaff little leagues for their support and allowing the Star Chasers to work with their players in clinics and day camps. A special thanks to the NAU interns and Eric Newman of the Daily Sun sports department for their coverage of our first season. A special thank you to Deanna and Blake Comish, who provided living quarters for as many seven players at times, but also provided transportation for road trips, team meals and help for visiting teams. Finally, thanks to the young ballplayers of Flagstaff, you are why we are here. The Star Chasers thank all of you. We couldn't have done it without you all. See you in 2023!