 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Sportsmen, women want Congress to be serious about climate change
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Sportsmen, women want Congress to be serious about climate change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

In Arizona, sportsmen and women are witnessing changes to our landscape brought on by our warming climate. What little snowpack we have isn’t lasting through February, longer and dryer summers lead to more catastrophic wildfires, and all of our flora and fauna are suffering. All of this is having a direct effect on the ecosystems and wildlife we yearn to protect.

Let’s bury the hatchet on how we arrived at this destination and work together to solve this pressing issue that will affect our hunting and fishing heritage for future generations.

Arizona's sportsmen and women's conservation groups work hard to complete on-the-ground restoration projects, but we can't do it alone. There needs to be leadership at the federal level to pass common sense climate change legislation, which helps to conserve our public lands that are such a vital resource to our economy and way of life.

It’s time for Congress to take action and address the key causes of climate change.

ROBERT REES

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the Editor: Don't blame dogs on trails, blame their owners
Letters

Letter to the Editor: Don't blame dogs on trails, blame their owners

  • Updated

I have been hiking the trails around Flagstaff for over 45 years with my trained dogs running at large. These dogs have a greater respect for the trail system than Runners, Mountain Bikers and Equestrians. They don't tear up the trails with their paws. They don't charge up behind you expecting you to get out of the way and they don't leave manure on the trail. If they leave feces on or near the trail I bury it or pick it up for later disposal. Most of all they do not go after any of these other trail users.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News