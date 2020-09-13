Letter to the Editor: Sportsmen, women want Congress to be serious about climate change

In Arizona, sportsmen and women are witnessing changes to our landscape brought on by our warming climate. What little snowpack we have isn’t lasting through February, longer and dryer summers lead to more catastrophic wildfires, and all of our flora and fauna are suffering. All of this is having a direct effect on the ecosystems and wildlife we yearn to protect.
Let’s bury the hatchet on how we arrived at this destination and work together to solve this pressing issue that will affect our hunting and fishing heritage for future generations.
Arizona's sportsmen and women's conservation groups work hard to complete on-the-ground restoration projects, but we can't do it alone. There needs to be leadership at the federal level to pass common sense climate change legislation, which helps to conserve our public lands that are such a vital resource to our economy and way of life.
It’s time for Congress to take action and address the key causes of climate change.
ROBERT REES
Flagstaff
