Letter to the Editor: Sportsmen, women want Congress to be serious about climate change

I have been hiking the trails around Flagstaff for over 45 years with my trained dogs running at large. These dogs have a greater respect for the trail system than Runners, Mountain Bikers and Equestrians. They don't tear up the trails with their paws. They don't charge up behind you expecting you to get out of the way and they don't leave manure on the trail. If they leave feces on or near the trail I bury it or pick it up for later disposal. Most of all they do not go after any of these other trail users.