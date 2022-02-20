Letter to the Editor: Sportsmen says more leaders like O'Halleran needed

RE: Arizona Wildlife Federation to hunters and anglers: "We need to be advocates for climate action"

Arizona is rich with immense natural beauty and diverse and robust wildlife populations. In just the last decade I've witnessed precious water sources dry up, ancient forests burn to the ground, and wildlife populations decrease at an alarming rate. Sportsmen and women in Arizona are on the front lines working to decrease the effects of climate change but they can't do it alone.

I want to thank Rep. Tom O’Halleran for his efforts to talk with the sporting community and work to champion solutions that protect and enhance hunting and angling opportunities as we face down the threat of climate change. We have more work to do for sure and look forward to working with our elected leaders like Rep. O’Halleran on those solutions.

MICHAEL CRAVENS

Parks

