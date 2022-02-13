Letter to the Editor: Sportsman supports bill banning mining

The Grand Canyon Protection Act, S. 387, introduced by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, would prevent uranium mining on 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park. These lands have long been sought for uranium mining, a practice that puts the land and ecosystems at risk of toxic contamination. This bill would still allow for multi-use of the landscape: logging, grazing and outdoor recreation.

As a sportsman, I commend our elected officials from Arizona who are working to protect these lands and waters from the irreversible harm of uranium mining in this region. Arizona sportsmen’s groups are supportive of this initiative to protect our game species in the area.

I’m not anti-mining, but there is clear evidence that the benefits simply do not outweigh the risks to water and wildlife. USGS has already documented 15 springs and five wells with uranium levels exceeding EPA standards.

We need action from Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly -- who have introduced the bill but have yet to get a hearing. Arizonans are counting on you to follow through and protect our Grand Canyon State.

ROBERT REES

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0