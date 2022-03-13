Letter to the Editor: Southside resident's thinking fueled by rising gas prices

The current spike in gas prices is a reminder of the value of amenity-rich neighborhoods, public transportation and pedestrian infrastructure. Residents living in neighborhoods with these features can forgo driving when gas prices rise, while residents living anywhere else have no choice but to suffer financially.

I know how valuable these features are because I live in Southside, one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Flagstaff, within a short distance of grocery stores, my gym, several bus stops, downtown and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. A rise in prices means little to me when I need less than 5 gallons of gas a month.

To better protect more residents from volatile gas prices, the Flagstaff City Council should legalize more housing in amenity-rich areas while improving and expanding pedestrian and public transportation options. This is not the only reason to undertake these efforts -- it would also help with housing affordability, climate change and resident quality of life -- but it is an important one that’s often overlooked.

TYLER DENHAM

Flagstaff

