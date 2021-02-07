Letter to the Editor: Soroptimist group sends thanks for community support

Soroptimist International of the Arizona Peaks was unable to hold our annual fundraiser, Sip and Stroll, in August due to COVID-19. That, however, didn't stop us from continuing to implement our Educational Assistance Programs available to the women and girls of our community.

With the help from Findley Auto Group, Babb Financial Group, Freddi Paulsrud and Valerie Core of Russ Lyon Sotheby's, Walmart #1175 and #4252, Alyn Rumbold of Merlin Planning & Investment Services, Rick Lopez of Re/Max Peak Properties, Pioneer Title Agency and Mark Frank of Edward Jones, we raised $10,000. This enabled us to help five women in financial need continue their educational pursuits during these hard economic times.

When residents and businesses consistently strive to better our town and its citizens, it makes Flagstaff the special place it is to live.

Thank you for your generosity. It is greatly appreciated not only by our club members but especially by the women it directly impacted.

MARY JO HEHER

Soroptimist International of the Arizona Peaks

