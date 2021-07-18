Letter to the Editor: Some thoughts on Sen. Sinema and the filibuster

The question of ending the filibuster in the U.S. Senate is unquestionably one of the most critical discussions in both Congress and public sentiment today.

So why is it that Kyrsten Sinema is holding firm on leaving the filibuster rule in place? If you were to read or listen to her reason for her digging in her heels on this subject, one would think that her thinking is sound at first, and if that was only true. Sinema portrays herself as a true independent. She has stated many times that the Senate is a body where collaboration and negotiation between both parties is essential in ironing out differences in order to get a fair bill passed.

So how sound is her reasoning to hold on to the filibuster along with its very sad inception from the time of legal slavery? I believe that her reasoning is unsound, especially during these turbulent times in both houses of congress.