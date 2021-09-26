 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Some thoughts on FMC's proposed move
Letter to the Editor: Some thoughts on FMC's proposed move

Letters

Hooray for Apricus and its plan to build a small medical facility, with emergency room services, on McMillan Mesa.

FMC’s proposed move to the far southwestern corner of the city will leave many thousands of Flagstaff residents much further from emergency medical care. And how will ambulances reach the new location when all the major streets on the west side of town are blocked with Snowbowl traffic on winter weekends?

Thanks, Apricus, for giving us an alternative.

(By the way, I’m not the Rick Smith who is associated with Northern Arizona Healthcare.)

RICK SMITH

Flagstaff

