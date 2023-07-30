Decades ago, when I was a small boy, Blacks could not travel freely because restaurants and lodging would not provide service because of their race. In the '60s, laws were passed to prohibit such discrimination in public accommodation so that Blacks could then travel freely. Now over 50 years later, “public accommodation” has been redefined to include pretty much everything that happens in public such that the government can dictate someone's religious beliefs and censor their speech despite clear and unambiguous prohibitions of that in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

Recent Supreme Court decisions in the case of a baker and a web designer have pushed back on that unconstitutional redefinition affirming our explicit rights to freely speak and practice religion even in public. Nevertheless no one has been or will be denied getting married. They may not get to force someone to participate in their event but they will get married. (It is worth noting that the baker has continued to sell any baked goods in his shop to anyone, thereby complying with the actual and righteous intent of public accommodation laws.)

I have strong spiritual beliefs regarding marriage that my bride and all the participants in our wedding agreed with. I cannot imagine asking, much less demanding, someone who did not agree to participate in my wedding. I would not disrespect their religious beliefs but many who call themselves progressive do not seem to have such respect for others especially Christians.

DAVID M. MONIHAN JR.

Flagstaff