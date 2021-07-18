Letter to the Editor: Some support for the return of the earmark

All the media handwringers are whining about the return of the "earmark" to our U.S. Congress. Moans about waste and favoritism fill the air. Let's remember history: Newt Gingrich ended earmarks, the ability of an individual congressman or senator to add an item to a bill, because he wanted the power as the Speaker of the House to control the output from his office.

The "reform" was accepted at a time when some individuals in Congress had blatantly exceeded boundaries.

But Gingrich didn't care about pork barrel, he wanted the power to shape legislation to his preferences, and to those of his major donors.

That began in 1983 and since then, Congress has responded to the will of the leadership of the House and the Senate in what goes into a bill, or is ignored. Restoring the power to individual legislators to add their own preferences may seem chaotic, but it means your legislator and mine will now be able to inject our preferences into legislation, not just those of big donors and major interest groups.