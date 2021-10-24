Letter to the Editor: Some road rage issues as development continues

This is crazy. Driving west on Butler I waited three times for the light at Milton. New huge building projects are proceeding all over town. We have two huge apartment/condo complexes going up on Butler, one across from Whole Foods and the other farther east past Little America. There are three huge complexes going up on McMillan Mesa. There is a huge complex going up by Starbucks on Route 66 and another out on 180. They carved away the side of a hill to make room for this one on 180. And this is just my part of town, the center of Flagstaff. I don't know what's going on in East or West Flagstaff. I think some new construction has been approved for West Flagstaff.