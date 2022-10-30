Letter to the Editor: Some reasons to vote for Democrats

The two reasons to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8 are the economic recovery and the protection of the our elections. Sen Mark Kelly and Rep. Tom O’Halleran need to be re-elected to continue the growth of jobs and support workers' rights in Arizona. Katie Hobbs for governor and Adrian Fontes for secretary of state will help keep our elections safe from partisan interference.

The economic recovery from the pandemic was historic by any measure. All 25 million jobs lost in March 2020 were recovered by August 2022 under the helm of a Democratic majority in Congress and a Biden administration. (The U.S. Has Reversed Pandemic Job Losses. Most Individual States Haven't, pewtrust.org, 9/2022) Arizona gained 94,000 jobs thanks to the efforts from O’Halleran and Kelly.

In September, the country created another 263,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Wages rose 5% in the last year. As Janet Yellen, the secretary of the economy, has said, the entire purpose of the 2021 stimulus was to get people back to work. Inflation occurred because of global economic forces. It is lower in America than most other industrialized countries, including Italy, Spain and and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the GDP, according to an Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank estimate, grew at a healthy 2.9%.

For the first time in a generation, workers have the upper hand over their employers. Unions have started to make a comeback. The deficit was cut in half because of decreased pandemic spending and increased tax revenue. (US 2022 budget cut in half to $1.38 T as pandemic spending slows down, 10/20/22, Fox business.Com)

Protecting the integrity of our 2020 election was Hobbs, the secretary of state. Hobbs has pledged to continue to defend our elections if elected governor. Her opponent will not accept the results of the election next month.

If elected, Fontes has made it his priority to keep elections safe from outside interference. A Republican state representative, Joel John, has supported Fontes.

Please vote early by mail or in person on Nov. 8. Voting is crucial for the survival of democracy in Arizona.

Sincerely,

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver