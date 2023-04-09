Unaffordable housing prevents police and fire departments, medical facilities, schools, restaurants, retail stores and especially service contractors, e.g. plumbers, home health care workers, HVAC and electricians, from being able to attract employees. These and many other potential workers can not find affordable housing within a reasonable distance from their workplace.
After taxes, FICA and other withholding, a person earning $30,000 gross ($15 per hour x 2,000 hours per year) brings home about $26,000 or $2,166 per month. Typical rent and utilities are $1,500 to $2,000 per month. How much food, health care, transportation, etc. can a person buy for less than $500 per month?
“We must do better. The U.S. is in need of roughly 3.8 million to 5.5 million housing units. Building more homes for low- and moderate-income families and first-time homebuyers, and equipping these families with reliable and affordable financing tools so they can compete to buy these homes, is essential if we’re to solve the nation’s affordable homeownership crisis.” Janneke Ratcliffe is vice president for the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute. Flagstaff’s 10-year housing plan includes a gap analysis, which found that 12,072 Flagstaff households had an affordable housing need and that the city currently has an undersupply of 7,976 units.
Any gains made prior to 2008 were crushed by the collapse of the home mortgage industry. Add to this the fact that many wealthy people are buying homes for short-term rentals, e.g. Airbnb, or vacation-only homes.
Affordable housing addresses other societal problems. Crime, drug use, emergency health care, family and children’s stability, and people with stable housing keep jobs and pay state and local taxes. “Despite the strong correlation between increased spending on supportive housing and reduced correctional spending, ‘jurisdictions continue to spend more on corrections than on housing” by a wide margin … “An increase in spending on housing and community development paired with a decrease in spending on corrections is associated with both lower crime rates and lower prison incarceration rates.” Source: “Housing and Public Safety,” Justice Policy Institute (Nov. 1, 2007). (www.justicepolicy.org)
DAVE SAVAGE
Williams
