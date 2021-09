Too few of you remember, as I do, the blackout curtains of World War II. It wasn't a question of personal choice but of national survival.

We are at war now. U.S. deaths in the 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic already exceed the number of American lives lost in Vietnam. Our enemies need only to sit back and wait for American Democracy to self-destruct, while you debate whether the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask is a violation of your civil rights.