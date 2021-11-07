Letter to the Editor: Some options for Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory wants to expand their facility to accommodate the need for income and community education and some kind of development? This has not been clearly stated publicly. The price to do this, it seems, is to change the wording of their entitlement provided by their lease with the U.S. government.

Lowell has started construction of their new visitor center. They have a new educational amphitheater. They have backdoor emergency vehicle access off of lower Coconino Avenue for emergency use only -- which the newly constructed housing development there has granted to them.

However, they have denied that access for use as a public entrance. Understandable. I would not want the extra traffic and the nuisance noise of the excessively loud, unmuffled cars that West Santa Fe Avenue now caters to either, if I were them.

My suggestion, for what it is worth, is to enter into serious talks with the railroad to help create a means by which to cross their tracks (over or under) to provide the necessary back door public access that any development of Section 17 would necessitate. Or, talk to the Forest Service about improving and using the current dirt roads from the west to access the west edge of the property.