Letter to the Editor: 'Some just need a good cry' as new year approaches

I don't think I've ever written a letter to an editor before, not one that I have ever gotten real results from.

The E-edition is the first time I subscribed to a newspaper online, and I believe that a newspaper, much like an advertisement, serves to inform folks of something in need of attention, and in this case, it is local folks who desperately need attention. People have, over the years, overlooked things and had put off doing something because it didn't seem important, but a good writer can bring a fresh view, and people can actually take action for a good cause after being fully informed. Some people have been waiting for a long time.

I'm talking about the "emotionally impaired"; some have been disabled by medications for years, with no way to enter the work force or into loving relationships. Maybe some things happened over the years, and affections got shuffled into corners. They disappeared or even got forgotten. There exist people who have been medicated by bad mind-altering drugs and kept like "the other sister," out of sight, and out of social circles by accident or design. It is totally unfair, getting crumpled by traps set for them. It is called "labeling" and it is hurtful.

Geographical relocation are often difficult, and even inhumane, and even the best design in plans stand to fail. A good fix it simply, acceptance of some people's weirdness.

America boasts a kind of freedom for people to restart their lives, since the colonial times. Understanding should not be hard at all, with all the education that we receive all our lives, and new information that came in. We entered a new era when computers came into households, and our lives have changed, but still, there are those with hard edges.

We bring out old china for special occasions, and we repaint and mend our houses. Why can't we "air out the laundry," bring the candle out from under the basket and get a fresh start for broken relationships?

I know that some just need a good cry (seriously!)

:)

JENNY KENG

Flagstaff

