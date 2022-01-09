Letter to the Editor: Some insight for the observatory and Section 17

The Daily Sun has reported a few times in the last year about Lowell Observatory’s most recent efforts to remove congressional protections from the 615-acre parcel of land that Lowell Observatory owns on Observatory Mesa known as Section 17. The article, “City of Flagstaff Year in Review: Tackling expected and unexpected challenges,” includes a section about Lowell’s decision to step back from its most recent effort to have Congress pass new legislation that would remove the restriction after the city council failed to approve a letter of support.

It’s been reported that the reason the observatory was seeking the new legislation was that it had been confused about the definition of the term “observatory purposes” in the 1910 federal legislation that deeded Section 17 to the observatory. However, what has not been reported was that the Nov. 11, 2021, city council online agenda included not only a draft letter of support but also a proposed development agreement that the city attorney’s office drafted in consultation with the observatory, which includes, among other provisions, the following definition of “observatory purposes”:

“Any use or development of Section 17 that is in connection with the mission of Lowell Observatory, which is to pursue the study of astronomy, especially the study of our solar system and its evolution; to conduct pure research in astronomical phenomena; and to maintain quality public education and outreach programs to bring the results of astronomical research to the general public. An Observatory Purpose also includes any use of Section 17 Lowell has done since the Section was granted to it in 1910. Any proposed use or development of Section 17 that does not have a direct connection to the study of astronomy will not be considered a use or development for Observatory Purposes.”

Since five members of the council voted not to sign the proposed letter of support, the council did not discuss the agenda item that included the draft development agreement with the observatory because it had become a moot point. However, it seems reasonable for Lowell to consider adopting the above definition to guide its future decision-making about what uses can be developed on Section 17. This would resolve the observatory’s long-standing confusion over the definition of “observatory purposes” and the observatory would remain true to the intent of the 1910 federal legislation that deeded it the land.

CELIA BAROTZ

Flagstaff

