Letter to the Editor: Some 'facts' behind the Salas situation

In response to Regina Salas’s Coconino Voices editorial in Wednesday’s Daily Sun, I would like to set the record straight about the facts behind the signature challenge lawsuit on which I was plaintiff. I have respect for Councilwoman Salas’s service on city council and the many ways she has served Flagstaff. This was not meant to cast doubt on her integrity in any way. Here are the facts:

There were some lingering doubts about the validity of some of the signatures Councilwoman Salas submitted to qualify to run for her seat in 2018. We thought that this might be the case in her filing to qualify for a mayoral run. A small team of dedicated volunteers spent many hours reviewing public records in the county recorder’s office and came up with enough discrepancies to warrant filing the challenge. Once that lawsuit was filed, it required the county recorder’s office to check and confirm or deny the challenges we were making.

The recorder’s office found that there were enough disqualified signatures to drop the total below the threshold to qualify. At a court hearing on April 28, Ms. Salas’s attorney informed the court that she was filing a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal and dropping her bid to run for mayor. That rendered the lawsuit moot, so it was dismissed.

I’m disappointed that Councilwoman Salas has taken the attitude that because she was held accountable to playing by the rules this was a political attack on her. There was no malicious intent.

JOHN PROPSTER

Flagstaff

