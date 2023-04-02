I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on March 22 when Northern Arizona Healthcare representatives provided a presentation related to the relocation of the current hospital facility to land owned by NAH on Purple Sage Road.

The new facility is proposed to add 35 beds for a total of 276 patient beds. During the presentation, NAH representatives stated “5,600 patients were diverted to other facilities due to unit capacity.” In addition, these representatives stated that these diversions were not for “acuity.” Acuity means patients being referred to other facilities for higher needs of care not available at the referring facility. The representatives failed to define unit capacity.

What I want the public to understand is unit capacity is not just an available bed, but the necessary staff to care for the patient in that bed. Staff needed include the hospitalist MD, nurses, lab, pharmacy, respiratory therapy and the rest of the team. These staffing issues will persist and will not be remedied because a new facility is built.

Without an NAH management shift focusing on retention of all members of the healthcare team, unit capacity will continue to be relevant. Many people in the community have provided their positive experiences at the current hospital facility This positive feedback is a testament to the professionalism of existing healthcare staff.

DANA JOLLY, RN,MSN,CNM/RNP,CNE

Flagstaff

