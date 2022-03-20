Letter to the Editor: Some actions 'ants' can take to reduce 'climate dysruption'

As a career science educator, my life has been explaining the forces that drive the cycles, systems and wonders of nature. When addressing human-driven climate change, I explained the different vectors behind: the megafires we’ve experienced; species migration to higher altitudes; the rapid loss of glacier ice; the increase acidification and warming of the oceans; the higher intensity storms; and our current Southwest drought that NOAA has declared to meet the megadrought that displaced native peoples in the 1100-1200s.

When teaching students what they could do, a common response was “It doesn’t matter because what I do is so small.” My response: an ant maybe small, but it’s their cumulative mass and behavior that make them a keystone species in an ecosystem. Some suggestions as to how each of us “ants” could reduce climate dysruption are:

• Plan your day and take public transportation to reduce gas consumption and save money.

• Turn thermostats down in winter and up in summer, and use a sweater accordingly.

• Eat less red meat and grow more vegetables.

• Install solar panels on your home or rent houses with sustainable energy.

• Use water more efficiently to decrease energy needed for cleaning and pumping while saving water for your grandkids.

• Contact state and national elected leaders asking them to actively advocate and vote for renewable energy infrastructure. Use Google to get contacts.

If you enlist as an “ant” in the climate force, you can share with and be thanked by some of the most valuable people in the world, your grandkids.

BRYAN BATES

Doney Park

